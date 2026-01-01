Prophet Security Prophet AI Threat Hunter Description

Prophet AI Threat Hunter is a threat hunting platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate alert triage and investigation for security operations centers. The platform provides a chat-driven interface that allows analysts to query alerts, contextual data, and threat feeds using natural language. The tool automates data analysis and enriches alerts with contextual information to accelerate investigation processes. It is designed to enable Tier 1 analysts to perform investigations at a Tier 3 level by providing automated capabilities that reduce manual effort. Prophet AI integrates with existing security tools, SIEMs, security data lakes, threat intelligence feeds, and collaboration or case management platforms. The platform aims to reduce mean time to response (MTTR) by automating alert triage and prioritizing critical alerts for analyst review. The system processes security alerts across all severity levels and provides consistent investigation capabilities to help security teams manage alert backlogs. It consolidates data from multiple sources to provide analysts with the information needed for incident investigation and response.