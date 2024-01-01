Kamerka 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Kamerka is the ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan, supported by Binary Edge & WhoisXMLAPI. It is recommended by NSA and CISA for immediate actions to reduce exposure across operational technologies and control systems. Kamerka allows users to scan for Internet-facing Industrial Control Systems, Medical and IoT devices, gather passive and active intelligence, pinpoint devices to specific locations, and potentially gain access to devices with default passwords (not recommended).