Setup script for Regon-ng
Kamerka is the ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan, supported by Binary Edge & WhoisXMLAPI. It is recommended by NSA and CISA for immediate actions to reduce exposure across operational technologies and control systems. Kamerka allows users to scan for Internet-facing Industrial Control Systems, Medical and IoT devices, gather passive and active intelligence, pinpoint devices to specific locations, and potentially gain access to devices with default passwords (not recommended).
Setup script for Regon-ng
A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features.
A Linux-based environment for penetration testing and vulnerability exploitation
A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support.
A powerful penetration testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in computer systems.
Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations.