Kamerka Logo

Kamerka

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Kamerka is the ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan, supported by Binary Edge & WhoisXMLAPI. It is recommended by NSA and CISA for immediate actions to reduce exposure across operational technologies and control systems. Kamerka allows users to scan for Internet-facing Industrial Control Systems, Medical and IoT devices, gather passive and active intelligence, pinpoint devices to specific locations, and potentially gain access to devices with default passwords (not recommended).

Offensive Security
Free
iotindustrial-control-systemsreconnaissanceshodan

ALTERNATIVES