ALTERNATIVES

MITMEngine 0 ( 0 ) Accurate detection of HTTPS interception and robust TLS fingerprinting tool. Network Security Free tlsmitm

Snort++ 0 ( 0 ) Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support. Network Security Free security-testingnetwork-securitysnort

Knock 0 ( 0 ) A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain. Network Security Free reconnaissancesubdomain-enumerationsubdomain-discovery