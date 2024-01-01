gvfs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO (a library available in GLib). It comes with a set of backends, including trash support, SFTP, SMB, HTTP, DAV, and many others. GVfs also contains modules for GIO that implement volume monitors and persistent metadata storage. There is also FUSE support that provides limited access to the GVfs filesystems for applications not using GIO.