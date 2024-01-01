Mellivora Mellivora 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Mellivora Mellivora is a Capture The Flag (CTF) engine written in PHP, featuring arbitrary categories and challenges, a scoreboard with multiple team types, manual or automatic free-text submission marking, challenge hints, team progress and overview pages, challenge exposure time limits, challenge reveal on parent challenge solve, signup restrictions based on email regex, challenge file upload to local or Amazon S3, admin management console, user management with IP correlation, reCAPTCHA support, configurable caching, SMTP email support, TOTP two-factor authentication, and more.