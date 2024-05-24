TeejLab API Discovery Manager Logo

Application Security

API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises

OWASP API Security Top 10 Logo
OWASP API Security Top 10

A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices

Application Security
Free
Cequence AI Gateway Logo
Cequence AI Gateway

Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection

Application Security
Traceable AppSec Logo
Traceable AppSec

Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection

Application Security
Imperva API Security Logo
Imperva API Security

Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation

Application Security
42Crunch API Security Platform Logo
42Crunch API Security Platform

Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection

Application Security
Cloudflare API Shield Logo
Cloudflare API Shield

API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints

Application Security
Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security Logo
Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security

AI-based app & API security platform with WAF, DDoS protection, and bot mitigation

Application Security
APIsec API Security Logo
APIsec API Security

AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation

Application Security
Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker Logo
Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker

AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning

Application Security
Levo Runtime Application Security Logo
Levo Runtime Application Security

Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection

Application Security
Syhunt SyhuntAPI Logo
Syhunt SyhuntAPI

API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs

Application Security
Ammune API Discovery Logo
Ammune API Discovery

API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense

Application Security
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX Logo
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX

WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments

Application Security
Penta Security WAPPLES Logo
Penta Security WAPPLES

Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs

Application Security
Sucuri Website Firewall Logo
Sucuri Website Firewall

Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits

Application Security
Citrix NetScaler Logo
Citrix NetScaler

Application delivery controller for optimizing app performance and security

Application Security
Fortinet FortiWeb Logo
Fortinet FortiWeb

WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks

Application Security
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall Logo
Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall

WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks

Application Security
TrustCaptcha Logo
TrustCaptcha

A privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative that protects websites from bot attacks using proof-of-work challenges and AI-based detection while maintaining GDPR compliance.

Application Security
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall Logo
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall

WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks

Application Security
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) Logo
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR)

Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks

Application Security
Akamai Bot Manager Logo
Akamai Bot Manager

Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs

Application Security
Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting Logo
Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting

Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls

Application Security
Sense Defence AI Bot Protection Logo
Sense Defence AI Bot Protection

AI-powered bot detection and management solution for web applications

Application Security
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security Logo
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security

API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt.

Application Security
Checkmarx API Security Logo
Checkmarx API Security

API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities

Application Security
Upstream Fusion API Security Logo
Upstream Fusion API Security

API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries

Application Security
Miggo WAF Copilot Logo
Miggo WAF Copilot

AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection

Application Security
Datadog App & API Protection Logo
Datadog App & API Protection

Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats

Application Security
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool Logo
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool

API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws

Application Security
Escape GraphQL Armor Logo
Escape GraphQL Armor

Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers

Application Security
Free
Escape TorchRelay Logo
Escape TorchRelay

API security framework covering authentication, authorization, and protection

Application Security
Escape API Security Logo
Escape API Security

API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs

Application Security
Operant AI API Threat Protection Logo
Operant AI API Threat Protection

Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery

Application Security
Mend API Security Logo
Mend API Security

API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform

Application Security
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection Logo
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection

Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC

Application Security
Prophaze API Security Logo
Prophaze API Security

AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery

Application Security
42Crunch API Security Testing Logo
42Crunch API Security Testing

API security testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities in API design & runtime

Application Security
42Crunch API Protection Logo
42Crunch API Protection

API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling

Application Security
42Crunch API Scan Logo
42Crunch API Scan

Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation

Application Security
42Crunch API Audit Logo
42Crunch API Audit

API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks

Application Security
Cequence API Security Logo
Cequence API Security

API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs

Application Security
Cequence Bot Management Logo
Cequence Bot Management

Bot detection and mitigation platform for web, mobile, and API applications

Application Security
Cequence CQAI Logo
Cequence CQAI

AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel

Application Security
Wallarm API Security Logo
Wallarm API Security

Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing

Application Security
Invicti API Security Logo
Invicti API Security

API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation

Application Security
Detectify API Scanning Logo
Detectify API Scanning

Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing

Application Security
AppCheck API Scanner Logo
AppCheck API Scanner

API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs

Application Security
Prancer Autonomous API Security Logo
Prancer Autonomous API Security

AI-driven API pentesting platform with schema-aware testing and fuzzing

Application Security
Fastly API Security Logo
Fastly API Security

API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge

Application Security
Imperva Advanced Bot Protection Logo
Imperva Advanced Bot Protection

Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats

Application Security
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) Logo
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF)

WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats

Application Security
Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs Logo
Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs

Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols

Application Security
Sansec Shield Logo
Sansec Shield

Web application firewall for Magento/Adobe Commerce stores

Application Security
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF Logo
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF

WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats

Application Security
StackHawk API Discovery Logo
StackHawk API Discovery

API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code

Application Security
Data Theorem API Security Logo
Data Theorem API Security

API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection

Application Security
Data Theorem Cloud Security Logo
Data Theorem Cloud Security

AppSec platform with discovery, testing & runtime protection for APIs & apps

Application Security
Acunetix API Security Testing Logo
Acunetix API Security Testing

API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs

Application Security
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan Logo
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan

Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys

Application Security
CardWerk Smart Card API Logo
CardWerk Smart Card API

.NET library for smart card integration with C# and VB.NET support

Application Security
Edgescan API Security Testing Logo
Edgescan API Security Testing

API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform

Application Security
Imperva Application Security Platform Logo
Imperva Application Security Platform

Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS

Application Security
Guardio Safe Browsing Logo
Guardio Safe Browsing

AI-based real-time security engine for blocking web threats in browsers & agents

Application Security
Hypernative Firewall Logo
Hypernative Firewall

Onchain firewall that blocks malicious blockchain transactions in real-time

Application Security
Hypernative Guardian Logo
Hypernative Guardian

Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions

Application Security
Hypernative Wallet Protect Logo
Hypernative Wallet Protect

API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats

Application Security
Kasada Bot Defense Logo
Kasada Bot Defense

Bot defense platform protecting websites, mobile apps, and APIs from attacks

Application Security
Pynt API Security Testing Logo
Pynt API Security Testing

API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation

Application Security
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure Logo
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure

AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure

Application Security
SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner Logo
SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner

API security scanner for automated vulnerability detection in CI/CD pipelines

Application Security
Source Defense How it works Logo
Source Defense How it works

Client-side security for websites against 3rd party vendor attacks

Application Security
Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection Logo
Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection

AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning

Application Security
ThreatX Bot Management Logo
ThreatX Bot Management

Bot management solution for detecting and blocking malicious bot traffic

Application Security
ThreatX Protection-as-a-Service Logo
ThreatX Protection-as-a-Service

Managed API and web app protection service with 24/7 expert support

Application Security
ThreatX Risk-Based Blocking Logo
ThreatX Risk-Based Blocking

Risk-based blocking for APIs and web apps using behavioral analysis

Application Security
ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics Logo
ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics

Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection

Application Security
Salt Security Illuminate Logo
Salt Security Illuminate

API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection

Application Security
Salt Security Salt Connect Logo
Salt Security Salt Connect

API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments

Application Security
Salt Security Salt Collect Logo
Salt Security Salt Collect

Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure

Application Security
Salt Protect Logo
Salt Protect

Real-time API threat detection and blocking using behavioral analysis

Application Security
DeepKeep AI Firewall Logo
DeepKeep AI Firewall

Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications

Application Security
Impart Platform Logo
Impart Platform

Runtime application protection platform with code-based policies and AI

Application Security
Impart AI Logo
Impart AI

AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security

Application Security
Blockaid Token Scanning Logo
Blockaid Token Scanning

Token scanning service that detects malicious crypto tokens and scams

Application Security
Blockaid Cosigner Logo
Blockaid Cosigner

Transaction security for multisig/MPC wallets with simulation & policy engine

Application Security
Blockaid Operational Security Logo
Blockaid Operational Security

DeFi operational security platform for monitoring and protecting investments

Application Security
Blockaid Transaction Security Logo
Blockaid Transaction Security

Real-time transaction simulation and validation for Web3 blockchain apps

Application Security
Blockaid End-user Protection Logo
Blockaid End-user Protection

Real-time security platform protecting blockchain users from fraud and scams

Application Security
CHEQ Defend Logo
CHEQ Defend

Bot mitigation & fraud prevention platform for websites and APIs

Application Security
Arcjet Logo
Arcjet

Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection

Application Security
Site Blindado WAF Logo
Site Blindado WAF

WAF with CDN for e-commerce protection and performance optimization

Application Security
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF Logo
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF

ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks.

Application Security
Atomicorp Atomic WAF & Atomic ModSecurity Rules Logo
Atomicorp Atomic WAF & Atomic ModSecurity Rules

WAF and ModSecurity ruleset for web app attack detection and blocking.

Application Security
Darwinium Abuse Prevention Logo
Darwinium Abuse Prevention

Behavioral intelligence platform for detecting and preventing online abuse.

Application Security
DataDome Ad Protect Logo
DataDome Ad Protect

ML-based click fraud & bot detection tool to protect ad spend.

Application Security
DataDome Bot Protect Logo
DataDome Bot Protect

Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs.

Application Security
Airlock Logo
Airlock

Swiss software firm known for the Airlock WAF & access mgmt suite.

Application Security
eXate APIgator Logo
eXate APIgator

API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.

Application Security
Fingerprint Bot Detection Logo
Fingerprint Bot Detection

Browser bot detection signal classifying traffic as good, bad, or human.

Application Security
FireTail Code Libraries Logo
FireTail Code Libraries

Open-source libs for embedding API security controls directly in code.

Application Security
Free
Forum Systems Forum Sentry Logo
Forum Systems Forum Sentry

FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement.

Application Security
Forum Sentry Logo
Forum Sentry

API gateway platform with built-in PKI security as a MuleSoft replacement.

Application Security
HydroX AI Intelligent Guardian Logo
HydroX AI Intelligent Guardian

AI-powered bot detection that classifies automated traffic to block threats in real time.

Application Security
Netacea Platform Logo
Netacea Platform

Agentless bot management platform for web, API, and mobile app protection.

Application Security
Netacea Talos Logo
Netacea Talos

Intent-based bot detection engine defending against AI-driven automated threats.

Application Security
Netacea Bot Protection Logo
Netacea Bot Protection

Agentless, AI-driven bot detection & mitigation for web, apps, and APIs.

Application Security
Netacea Bot Protection Platform Logo
Netacea Bot Protection Platform

Bot protection platform for eCommerce across websites, mobile apps, and APIs.

Application Security
Opticca Security NXGN-WAF Logo
Opticca Security NXGN-WAF

Next-gen WAF protecting web apps from Layer 7, OWASP Top 10 & zero-day attacks.

Application Security
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security Logo
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security

SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform.

Application Security
express-brute Logo
express-brute

A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.

Application Security
Free
Curiefense Logo
Curiefense

Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats.

Application Security
Free
@fastify/helmet Logo
@fastify/helmet

A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
@fastify/rate-limit Logo
@fastify/rate-limit

A low overhead rate limiter for your routes

Application Security
Free
@hapi/crumb Logo
@hapi/crumb

CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.

Application Security
Free
Hapi Logo
Hapi

Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture.

Application Security
Free
express-enforces-ssl Logo
express-enforces-ssl

A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications.

Application Security
Free
Fuzzapi Logo
Fuzzapi

Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.

Application Security
Free
Blankie Logo
Blankie

A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.

Application Security
Free
Shapeshifter Logo
Shapeshifter

A GraphQL security testing tool

Application Security
Free
GraphQL Beautifier Logo
GraphQL Beautifier

A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading

Application Security
Free
Clairvoyance Logo
Clairvoyance

Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled

Application Security
Free
Akamai API Security Logo
Akamai API Security

API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs

Application Security

