Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs
Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs
Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs Description
Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs provide cloud-based SMS messaging capabilities for enterprise applications through multiple protocol interfaces including SMPP, SOAP, and REST. The service enables organizations to send and receive text messages without requiring hardware, software, or GSM infrastructure. The platform supports bidirectional SMS communication with configurable routing for incoming messages. Messages can be directed to specific systems or employees, with keyword-based triggers for predefined scenarios. The service includes automatic status reporting to upstream applications for delivery tracking. The APIs support message prioritization for time-sensitive communications such as mTANs and two-factor authentication codes. Messages are delivered to mobile carriers within milliseconds for high-priority scenarios. The platform handles message splitting for texts exceeding 160 characters, with support for up to 10,000 character messages through linked message fragments. Configuration options include smart character replacement, off-period scheduling, and automatic allowlist/blocklist management. The service provides cost center support and batch processing capabilities for high-volume SMS operations. Reporting functionality is available through the Enterprise Administration Service portal and a GraphQL Reporting API. The reporting interface provides access to usage detail records, delivery data, recipient tracking, and billing information for both inbound and outbound SMS traffic. The platform maintains connectivity to 99% of mobile networks globally with stated delivery rates of 99.9%. Service availability exceeds 99.9% through active data center and carrier management. The service includes 10-DLC registration for compliance requirements and encrypted processing for data protection.
