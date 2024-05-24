Hypernative Guardian Description

Hypernative Guardian is a real-time transaction security solution designed for Web3 and blockchain environments. The product analyzes transactions before execution, simulating outcomes to identify potential risks and threats. The solution provides protection against phishing scams, exploits, malicious addresses, cross-chain recurring attacks, address poisoning, pig butchering schemes, and drainer-as-a-service attacks. It monitors Web2 phishing pages targeting Web3 users across 60+ blockchain networks. Transaction simulation capabilities explain the full outcomes of every transaction, including hidden effects, in plain language before approval. This addresses blind signing risks by allowing users to understand what they are authorizing. The platform enforces customizable security policies that can be tailored to specific organizational needs, risk tolerance levels, and compliance requirements. These policies can automatically prevent unwanted transactions based on defined security, operational, compliance, and financial rules. Integration capabilities support various wallet infrastructures including individual wallets, multisig wallets, institutional wallets, and MPC (Multi-Party Computation) wallets. The solution works with existing security infrastructure to minimize operational disruption. The system uses machine learning models trained on millions of data points for threat detection and provides risk intelligence to support informed decision-making about transaction security and vulnerabilities.