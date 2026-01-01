Akamai Bot Manager Description

Akamai Bot Manager is a bot detection and mitigation solution that operates at the edge to identify and manage automated bot traffic. The platform analyzes billions of bot requests and login attempts daily to distinguish between legitimate users, good bots, and malicious bots. The solution assigns a Bot Score from 0 (human) to 100 (bot) for each request, enabling organizations to define response strategies across three segments: Cautious Response, Strict Response, and Aggressive Response. Organizations can tune score thresholds and actions for each segment. Bot Manager uses AI models for user behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting to detect automation. It injects a script into monitored pages to enable behavior anomaly detection. The platform provides real-time reporting on bot traffic trends, industry insights, and detailed traffic analysis. The solution protects against various bot-related threats including inventory hoarding, data aggregation, account compromise, and marketing analytics skewing. It manages good bots by controlling crawler behavior and serving cached content during high traffic periods. Bot Manager includes a continuously updated known bot directory and provides the same detection capabilities for mobile applications. The platform offers API access for integration into DevSecOps workflows. It is designed to comply with privacy regulations including GDPR and CCPA.