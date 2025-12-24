Traceable AppSec Logo

Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection

Application Security
Commercial
Traceable AppSec Description

Traceable AppSec is an application and API security platform that provides visibility and protection across the software development lifecycle. The platform captures, correlates, and analyzes application and API-related activity across an organization's ecosystem. The platform offers three main capabilities: Application & API Posture Management for continuous discovery and posture insights to identify and manage security risks; Application & API Security Testing that identifies and remediates vulnerabilities from code to runtime by integrating security testing into the SDLC; and Application & API Protection to prevent sensitive data disclosure and protect against fraudulent or malicious activities. The platform automatically discovers APIs and detects vulnerabilities and compliance risks. It includes security testing built from real and replayed traffic, focusing on active APIs to reduce false positives. The platform provides specific capabilities for securing generative AI APIs and LLM-powered applications. Traceable AppSec supports organizations in identifying shadow APIs, detecting OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, and providing runtime protection against API attacks. The platform is designed for modern application architectures including microservices, containers, and cloud-native environments.

Traceable AppSec is Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection developed by Harness Inc.. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Application Security Training.

