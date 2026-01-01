Datadog App & API Protection
Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats
Datadog App & API Protection
Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats
Datadog App & API Protection Description
Datadog App & API Protection is a runtime application security solution that monitors and protects web applications and APIs from security threats. The product operates as part of Datadog's broader security platform, providing visibility into application-layer attacks and vulnerabilities during runtime. The solution integrates with Datadog's observability and monitoring infrastructure to correlate security events with application performance data. It monitors application behavior to detect and block malicious activity targeting web applications and APIs. App & API Protection is designed to work within cloud-native and distributed application environments. The product provides security teams with visibility into attack patterns, threat actors, and security events affecting their applications and APIs. The solution is part of Datadog's unified platform approach, allowing security teams to access application protection capabilities alongside infrastructure monitoring, log management, and other observability tools. It supports organizations running applications across various cloud platforms and containerized environments. The product aims to help security teams identify and respond to application-layer threats while maintaining visibility into the relationship between security events and application performance metrics.
Datadog App & API Protection FAQ
Common questions about Datadog App & API Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Datadog App & API Protection is Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats developed by Datadog. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, App Security, Application Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership