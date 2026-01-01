Datadog App & API Protection Description

Datadog App & API Protection is a runtime application security solution that monitors and protects web applications and APIs from security threats. The product operates as part of Datadog's broader security platform, providing visibility into application-layer attacks and vulnerabilities during runtime. The solution integrates with Datadog's observability and monitoring infrastructure to correlate security events with application performance data. It monitors application behavior to detect and block malicious activity targeting web applications and APIs. App & API Protection is designed to work within cloud-native and distributed application environments. The product provides security teams with visibility into attack patterns, threat actors, and security events affecting their applications and APIs. The solution is part of Datadog's unified platform approach, allowing security teams to access application protection capabilities alongside infrastructure monitoring, log management, and other observability tools. It supports organizations running applications across various cloud platforms and containerized environments. The product aims to help security teams identify and respond to application-layer threats while maintaining visibility into the relationship between security events and application performance metrics.