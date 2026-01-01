Datadog App & API Protection Logo

Datadog App & API Protection

Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Datadog App & API Protection Description

Datadog App & API Protection is a runtime application security solution that monitors and protects web applications and APIs from security threats. The product operates as part of Datadog's broader security platform, providing visibility into application-layer attacks and vulnerabilities during runtime. The solution integrates with Datadog's observability and monitoring infrastructure to correlate security events with application performance data. It monitors application behavior to detect and block malicious activity targeting web applications and APIs. App & API Protection is designed to work within cloud-native and distributed application environments. The product provides security teams with visibility into attack patterns, threat actors, and security events affecting their applications and APIs. The solution is part of Datadog's unified platform approach, allowing security teams to access application protection capabilities alongside infrastructure monitoring, log management, and other observability tools. It supports organizations running applications across various cloud platforms and containerized environments. The product aims to help security teams identify and respond to application-layer threats while maintaining visibility into the relationship between security events and application performance metrics.

Datadog App & API Protection FAQ

Common questions about Datadog App & API Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Datadog App & API Protection is Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats developed by Datadog. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, App Security, Application Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →