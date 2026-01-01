Checkmarx API Security Logo

Checkmarx API Security

API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Checkmarx API Security Description

Checkmarx API Security is an application security tool that discovers and inventories APIs throughout the software development lifecycle. The product scans source code and documentation to identify all APIs, including shadow and zombie APIs that may not be documented or actively maintained. The tool maintains a global API inventory that provides visibility into every API and detected vulnerabilities, allowing security teams to prioritize remediation based on business risk. It automatically scans API documentation and compares findings to the global inventory to identify data discrepancies and undocumented APIs. The product includes an API change log that tracks the full history of API modifications, enabling teams to understand how risks were introduced over the API lifecycle. This historical tracking helps with forensic analysis and understanding the evolution of security posture. Checkmarx API Security integrates with Checkmarx DAST to consolidate vulnerabilities discovered by both static and dynamic testing methods in a unified API inventory view. This integration provides a comprehensive view of API security issues across different testing methodologies. The tool is part of the Checkmarx One platform and is designed to shift security left by identifying API issues earlier in the SDLC while also providing runtime visibility. It enables AppSec teams and developers to focus on critical issues by prioritizing vulnerabilities based on business value and risk context.

Checkmarx API Security FAQ

Common questions about Checkmarx API Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Checkmarx API Security is API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities developed by Checkmarx. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Code Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →