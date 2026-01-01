Checkmarx API Security Description

Checkmarx API Security is an application security tool that discovers and inventories APIs throughout the software development lifecycle. The product scans source code and documentation to identify all APIs, including shadow and zombie APIs that may not be documented or actively maintained. The tool maintains a global API inventory that provides visibility into every API and detected vulnerabilities, allowing security teams to prioritize remediation based on business risk. It automatically scans API documentation and compares findings to the global inventory to identify data discrepancies and undocumented APIs. The product includes an API change log that tracks the full history of API modifications, enabling teams to understand how risks were introduced over the API lifecycle. This historical tracking helps with forensic analysis and understanding the evolution of security posture. Checkmarx API Security integrates with Checkmarx DAST to consolidate vulnerabilities discovered by both static and dynamic testing methods in a unified API inventory view. This integration provides a comprehensive view of API security issues across different testing methodologies. The tool is part of the Checkmarx One platform and is designed to shift security left by identifying API issues earlier in the SDLC while also providing runtime visibility. It enables AppSec teams and developers to focus on critical issues by prioritizing vulnerabilities based on business value and risk context.