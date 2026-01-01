Penta Security WAPPLES
Penta Security WAPPLES
Penta Security WAPPLES Description
WAPPLES is a web application firewall developed by Penta Security that protects web applications and APIs from various cyber threats. The solution monitors and filters HTTP/HTTPS traffic between web applications and the internet to detect and block malicious requests. WAPPLES provides protection for enterprise web applications by analyzing incoming traffic patterns and blocking attacks before they reach the application layer. The firewall operates as a security layer between users and web applications to prevent unauthorized access and exploitation attempts. The product is designed to secure essential enterprise operations and enable confidence in web-based technologies. WAPPLES works alongside Penta Security's other security solutions including encryption and authentication products to provide comprehensive application security. As a web application firewall, WAPPLES focuses on protecting against common web-based attacks and vulnerabilities that target web applications and APIs. The solution is positioned as part of Penta Security's broader portfolio for securing enterprise digital assets and maintaining trust in online operations.
Penta Security WAPPLES FAQ
