Hypernative Wallet Protect Description

Hypernative Wallet Protect is an API-based risk intelligence layer designed for non-custodial cryptocurrency wallets. The product provides real-time risk analysis of transactions, smart contract interactions, tokens, dApps, and URLs before execution. The solution operates through API integration that enables wallets to submit transaction payloads for analysis. It performs transaction simulation to analyze expected asset transfers, balance changes, contract interactions, permits, approvals, and downstream effects before execution occurs. The risk intelligence engine detects phishing attack patterns, social engineering signals, malicious smart contracts, and user errors. It combines real-time on-chain monitoring with off-chain data to identify scam and fraud infrastructures. The system identifies over 200 risk types including smart contract hacks, bridge security incidents, frontend compromises, market manipulations, and private key theft. Detection capabilities include identifying malicious or spoofed tokens, rug pulls, honeypots, fake NFT projects, and compromised URLs or dApps. The product monitors both on-chain data (smart contracts, transaction events, governance proposals, wallet interactions) and off-chain data (web apps, price feeds, governance sites, vulnerability databases). The platform uses machine learning models, heuristics, simulations, and graph-based detection techniques. It provides transaction interpretations, balance impact previews, and security assessments across EVM and non-EVM blockchains.