Citrix NetScaler Description

Citrix NetScaler is an application delivery controller that focuses on optimizing application performance and reducing latency. The platform provides load balancing and application delivery capabilities to ensure fast application response times. NetScaler addresses latency issues that can impact business metrics, with research showing that 100ms of latency can result in a 1% drop in sales. The solution has been validated through stress testing by third-party analysts like Tolly Group. The platform supports automation capabilities through integration with infrastructure-as-code tools like Ansible and Terraform, enabling programmatic configuration and management. NetScaler provides a community forum where users can access expert help, share knowledge, and find documentation on implementation and automation practices. The product serves organizations that need to deliver applications with minimal latency while maintaining security controls. It functions as a network appliance that sits between users and application servers to optimize traffic flow and application delivery.