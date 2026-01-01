42Crunch API Scan Logo

42Crunch API Scan

Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

42Crunch API Scan Description

42Crunch API Scan is a dynamic API security testing tool that validates API implementations against their OpenAPI/Swagger definitions at both testing time and runtime. The tool simulates real API traffic to test API behavior under load and validates whether APIs can properly handle or reject requests according to their OpenAPI specifications. The tool detects OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerabilities early in the API lifecycle, including issues such as data leakage, overflows, mass assignment, broken authentication, and security misconfigurations. It identifies vulnerabilities triggered by wrong verbs, paths, content-types, data formats, constraint violations, and data injection attempts. API Scan flags responses that are unknown (such as HTTP 500 errors), of incorrect types (HTML instead of JSON), or that do not match the JSON schemas described in the OpenAPI Specification. The tool generates immediate reports with actionable information on API conformance, summarizing key issues and providing detailed analysis including cURL requests used to detect each issue. The tool is part of the 42Crunch API Security Platform and supports shift-left security practices by enabling continuous runtime behavior scanning throughout the API lifecycle. It integrates into development workflows through IDE extensions, CI/CD pipelines, and supports automated security testing in environments like GitHub Actions.

42Crunch API Scan FAQ

Common questions about 42Crunch API Scan including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

42Crunch API Scan is Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation developed by 42Crunch. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, CI CD, DAST.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →