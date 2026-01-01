CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security Description

CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security is an API security solution designed for small and medium businesses. The platform provides protection for APIs from design through deployment stages. The solution monitors API traffic in real time to detect anomalies, unauthorized access attempts, and malicious activity. It analyzes runtime behavior to identify vulnerabilities in API endpoints and validates API schemas. The platform tracks API activity patterns and flags unusual behavior that may indicate security threats. MatosSphere includes vulnerability testing capabilities that conduct continuous scans of API endpoints to detect security gaps and misconfigurations. It identifies issues such as overly permissive access controls, insecure endpoints, and weak authentication mechanisms. The platform uses predictive algorithms to identify potential attack vectors. The solution enforces authentication controls including token validation, encryption protocols, and API gateway-level authentication. It implements session control and blocks unauthorized users from accessing sensitive data. The platform detects malicious payloads, brute force attempts, and injection attacks. MatosSphere provides centralized policy management for applying consistent security policies across cloud-native architectures. It automates compliance checks and validates configurations against industry standards including GDPR, CCPA, and PCI-DSS. The platform monitors for policy deviations and enforces data transfer practices. The solution offers visibility into the API ecosystem through dashboards that display vulnerabilities, traffic patterns, and access controls. It maps potential attack paths and prioritizes fixes based on risk severity.