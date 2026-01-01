CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security Logo

CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security

API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt.

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security Description

CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security is an API security solution designed for small and medium businesses. The platform provides protection for APIs from design through deployment stages. The solution monitors API traffic in real time to detect anomalies, unauthorized access attempts, and malicious activity. It analyzes runtime behavior to identify vulnerabilities in API endpoints and validates API schemas. The platform tracks API activity patterns and flags unusual behavior that may indicate security threats. MatosSphere includes vulnerability testing capabilities that conduct continuous scans of API endpoints to detect security gaps and misconfigurations. It identifies issues such as overly permissive access controls, insecure endpoints, and weak authentication mechanisms. The platform uses predictive algorithms to identify potential attack vectors. The solution enforces authentication controls including token validation, encryption protocols, and API gateway-level authentication. It implements session control and blocks unauthorized users from accessing sensitive data. The platform detects malicious payloads, brute force attempts, and injection attacks. MatosSphere provides centralized policy management for applying consistent security policies across cloud-native architectures. It automates compliance checks and validates configurations against industry standards including GDPR, CCPA, and PCI-DSS. The platform monitors for policy deviations and enforces data transfer practices. The solution offers visibility into the API ecosystem through dashboards that display vulnerabilities, traffic patterns, and access controls. It maps potential attack paths and prioritizes fixes based on risk severity.

CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security FAQ

Common questions about CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security is API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt. developed by CloudMatos. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Anomaly Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →