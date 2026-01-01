Ammune API Discovery Logo

Ammune API Discovery

API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense

Ammune API Discovery Description

Ammune API Discovery is an API security platform that provides visibility and protection for API endpoints. The platform consists of multiple modules designed to address different API security challenges. The API Discovery module generates dynamic catalogs of API endpoints, detects excessive data exposure, and provides visibility for security teams to control and monitor APIs. The API-WAF module performs deep packet inspection and AI analysis to protect against content-based attacks listed in OWASP Top 10 for APIs and applications. It analyzes request argument values and server reply content in real-time. The API-BOT module defends against bot attacks from the OWASP Automated Threats to Web Applications list. It conducts deep packet inspection followed by AI analysis of API traffic content, context, and metadata across multiple time scales to detect bot activity. The API-DDoS module protects against application-layer DDoS attacks targeting specific API endpoints. It performs real-time deep packet inspection and AI analysis using DDoS-specific measurements at the endpoint level, capable of detecting multi-vector attacks. The API-BL module protects against business logic attacks that lead to unauthorized data or functionality access, abused business processes, and fraud. It performs in-session traffic analysis using session and historical data points to identify attack patterns in real-time.

Ammune API Discovery is API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense developed by Ammune.ai. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Anomaly Detection.

