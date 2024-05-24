Data Theorem Cloud Security Description

Data Theorem Cloud Security is an application security platform that provides continuous discovery, security testing, and runtime protection for mobile applications, web applications, APIs, and cloud-native applications. The platform offers continuous discovery and inventory capabilities to identify mobile, web, API, and cloud assets across the application attack surface. It monitors changes to applications and APIs and assesses their security impacts. Security testing is performed through multiple analysis methods including Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), and Software Composition Analysis (SCA). The platform includes automated security testing capabilities that identify vulnerabilities across different layers of the application stack. Runtime protection features provide real-time observability and telemetry with active blocking of security threats. The platform monitors and protects applications during runtime to prevent attacks. The product suite includes Mobile Secure for iOS and Android security, API Secure for API discovery and protection, Web Secure for testing Web 2.0 and single-page applications, Cloud Secure for cloud-native application monitoring and protection, and Code SAST Secure for static analysis and software bill of materials generation. Data Theorem serves customers covering over 2.8 billion users, including major financial institutions and enterprises.