Indusface AppTrana - API Protection Description

Indusface AppTrana API Protection is a managed API security platform that combines discovery, vulnerability assessment, and runtime protection capabilities. The platform provides automated API discovery to identify existing, shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, and generates OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specifications for documentation. The solution includes dynamic API scanning with embedded manual penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities using a risk-based approach. It offers autonomous virtual patching with a 72-hour SLA for critical, high, and medium severity vulnerabilities to reduce exposure windows. Runtime protection features include schema-driven positive security models that enforce API behavior through validation of methods, paths, parameters, and data types. The platform layers negative security checks to detect injection attempts and other attacks. DDoS and bot mitigation capabilities use behavior-based anomaly detection to identify and block abusive traffic patterns including volumetric attacks, credential stuffing, and scraping attempts. The platform includes a 24x7 managed Security Operations Center that handles continuous tuning, incident response, false positive management, and policy configuration. This offloads operational tasks from internal security teams including API discovery maintenance, alert triage, and rule management. The solution is delivered as a bundled platform without add-ons or request-per-second based pricing tiers. It provides consolidated reporting for both web and API security surfaces to support audit and compliance requirements.