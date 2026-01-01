F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF Logo

F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF

WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats

Application Security
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF Description

F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is a web application firewall that protects applications, APIs, and data against attacks including zero-day vulnerabilities, application-layer DoS attacks, threat campaigns, credential theft, and automated bot attacks. The solution uses behavioral analytics, machine learning, and threat intelligence to identify and block attacks that signature-based and reputation-based security solutions may miss. It provides protection against threats listed in the OWASP Top 10 and offers API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT APIs. Key security capabilities include layer 7 DoS mitigation using behavioral analytics, application-layer encryption to protect sensitive data from data-extracting malware and man-in-the-browser attacks, stolen credential protection against brute-force attacks, and proactive bot defense against automated attacks. The platform offers flexible deployment options across software (hypervisors and private cloud), public cloud (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform), and dedicated hardware. It features a declarative API-based deployment model enabling security as code for DevOps integration and CI/CD pipeline automation. BIG-IP Advanced WAF includes a dynamic dashboard for compliance monitoring, guided configurations for common use cases, a learning engine for customized policy building, and granular security policies for microservices and APIs. The solution integrates with SIEM, SOAR, XDR providers, DAST and SAST tools, and major cloud platforms.

F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats developed by F5. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Automation, Behavioral Analysis.

