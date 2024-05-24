ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics
Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection
ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics
Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection
ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics Description
ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics (ACBA) is a security platform that monitors and analyzes attacker behavior over time to protect APIs and applications. The system tracks adversary actions across multiple attack vectors rather than relying on signature-based detection methods. The platform analyzes IP reputation, TOR exit node status, geo IP, user agent, TLS fingerprint, and behavioral attributes to identify entities and assess risk levels. It correlates attacker behavior across different tactics and timeframes to detect both immediate threats and low-and-slow attacks that unfold over extended periods. ACBA integrates with a single risk engine that automatically blocks entities when their behavior exceeds acceptable risk thresholds. The blocking system allows three opportunities for questionable behavior before permanent blocking occurs, accounting for IP address reassignment scenarios. The platform adjusts to changing attack patterns automatically without requiring extensive custom rule creation or maintenance. The system provides continuous monitoring and assessment of API and application risks based on behavioral analysis. It identifies attack escalation patterns and determines whether traffic represents legitimate activity or malicious attempts. The platform includes dashboards for monitoring security posture and managing threats to APIs and applications.
ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics FAQ
Common questions about ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatX Attacker-Centric Behavioral Analytics is Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection developed by ThreatX. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Bot Protection, Attack Detection.
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