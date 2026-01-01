Sense Defence AI Bot Protection Logo

Sense Defence AI Bot Protection

AI-powered bot detection and management solution for web applications

Sense Defence AI Bot Protection is a bot traffic management solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to identify and differentiate between legitimate and malicious bot traffic. The system provides real-time bot detection and prevention capabilities to protect web applications from automated threats. The solution assigns bot scores based on behavior patterns and integrates these scores into Web Application Firewall (WAF) functionality to enhance web protection. It allows organizations to configure custom actions for different types of bot traffic, enabling allowance of beneficial bots like search engine crawlers while blocking malicious bots that engage in activities such as DDoS attacks and content scraping. The platform provides detailed analytics and reporting on bot traffic patterns and blocked threats, offering visibility into the security landscape. The machine learning component continuously adapts to evolving threats by learning from each interaction, improving detection accuracy over time. Users maintain control over bot traffic management through configurable policies that determine which bots are allowed or blocked based on organizational requirements. The system delivers immediate responses to detected bot threats to prevent potential damage to applications and infrastructure.

Sense Defence AI Bot Protection is AI-powered bot detection and management solution for web applications developed by Sense Defence. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI, Analytics, Automation.

