APIsec API Security Description
APIsec is an API security testing platform that performs continuous automated security testing through AI-powered attack simulations. The platform integrates into development pipelines to identify vulnerabilities in APIs that traditional scanners may miss. The platform simulates business logic attacks including Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) and broken access control vulnerabilities. It generates thousands of automated attack simulations to test APIs for security weaknesses. Testing includes role-based access paths and business logic validation beyond standard static scanning approaches. APIsec provides verified vulnerability findings with proof of exploitation details to reduce false positives. The platform can be configured by registering APIs through specifications or by integrating with API gateways. Results are delivered with remediation guidance. The platform is supported by a community of over 100,000 application security professionals who contribute threat intelligence, tactics, and security best practices. Users can access educational resources through APIsec University and connect with security professionals through community channels. APIsec offers continuous monitoring capabilities that run security tests automatically as part of the development pipeline. The platform is designed to automate security testing tasks that would otherwise require manual penetration testing efforts.
