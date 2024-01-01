Clairvoyance

A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled. This tool allows you to obtain the GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled. Features: * Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled * Supports multiple GraphQL schema formats
Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
Toolkit for secure destruction of sensitive data with customizable overwrite methods.
GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.