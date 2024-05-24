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Salt Security Illuminate

by Salt Security

API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Fraud Detection
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Salt Security Illuminate Description

Salt Security Illuminate is an API security platform that provides visibility and protection for API environments. The platform operates across three core capabilities: API discovery and visibility, API posture and compliance management, and API threat detection and protection. The discovery component identifies all APIs running in production environments, including shadow APIs, third-party connections, and deprecated endpoints, without requiring manual tagging or agents. It provides real-time visibility across the entire API surface. The posture and compliance module continuously analyzes API configurations and maps them to regulatory frameworks including PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2. It identifies missing or misaligned controls and enables governance enforcement through a Policy Hub. The threat detection capability uses behavioral analysis to identify API-specific threats, fraud patterns, and low-and-slow attacks. The platform detects attacker intent and connects threat detection with posture and discovery data for integrated defense. Illuminate integrates with existing security tools including SIEM platforms, ticketing systems like Jira, and firewalls. The platform is designed for enterprise environments and supports multi-cloud deployments including Google Cloud Platform.

Salt Security Illuminate FAQ

Common questions about Salt Security Illuminate including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Salt Security Illuminate is API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection developed by Salt Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection.

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