WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks

Array ASF Series Web Application Firewall is a security solution that protects web applications and APIs from various attack vectors. The product combines negative and positive WAF models to detect and block attacks including OWASP Top 10, WASC threats, Layer 7 DDoS attacks, and zero-day exploits. The solution uses behavioral analysis and auto-learning algorithms to model user behavior, identify bots, and automatically flag anomalies. It provides web threat intelligence with comprehensive threat logging and monitoring capabilities. The WAF dynamically refreshes defense profiles based on behavioral patterns to improve application security. Deployment options include bridge mode, routing mode, and TAP mode (out of path). The product is available as physical appliances with hardware SSL acceleration, virtual appliances supporting VMware, Hyper-V, and KVM hypervisors, or as cloud-native instances on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The ASF Series includes SSL offloading capabilities and web anti-defacement features that monitor protected web page files in real time. It can be deployed alongside Array load balancing solutions to create an application delivery networking solution. The product supports compliance with security standards including PCI DSS and provides multi-tenant network infrastructure for flexibility.

