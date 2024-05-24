DeepKeep AI Firewall Description

DeepKeep AI Firewall provides runtime protection for AI systems by inspecting every interaction in real-time. The firewall monitors prompts, outputs, and API calls as they occur, blocking or redacting content that violates defined security standards. The solution addresses risks specific to AI applications, including unstructured prompt interpretation, unpredictable output generation, and tool or API triggering. It operates at runtime to control AI system behavior before harmful actions occur. Organizations can customize enforcement policies based on their risk tolerance. Violations can be handled through blocking, alerting, or redaction of sensitive content in prompts or responses. The firewall prevents unsafe interactions from reaching the model while maintaining flexibility where needed. All interactions are logged and auditable. Teams can adjust policies dynamically, choosing where to enforce strict controls, where to monitor activity, and where to allow operational flexibility. The system provides visibility into AI application behavior and enables teams to respond to security events. The AI Firewall integrates into the AI application lifecycle to provide continuous protection as systems interpret inputs and generate outputs.