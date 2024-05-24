DeepKeep AI Firewall Logo

DeepKeep AI Firewall

by DeepKeep

Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications

Application Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
PolicyAi Firewall
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Application Security2 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

DeepKeep AI Firewall Description

DeepKeep AI Firewall provides runtime protection for AI systems by inspecting every interaction in real-time. The firewall monitors prompts, outputs, and API calls as they occur, blocking or redacting content that violates defined security standards. The solution addresses risks specific to AI applications, including unstructured prompt interpretation, unpredictable output generation, and tool or API triggering. It operates at runtime to control AI system behavior before harmful actions occur. Organizations can customize enforcement policies based on their risk tolerance. Violations can be handled through blocking, alerting, or redaction of sensitive content in prompts or responses. The firewall prevents unsafe interactions from reaching the model while maintaining flexibility where needed. All interactions are logged and auditable. Teams can adjust policies dynamically, choosing where to enforce strict controls, where to monitor activity, and where to allow operational flexibility. The system provides visibility into AI application behavior and enables teams to respond to security events. The AI Firewall integrates into the AI application lifecycle to provide continuous protection as systems interpret inputs and generate outputs.

DeepKeep AI Firewall FAQ

Common questions about DeepKeep AI Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DeepKeep AI Firewall is Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications developed by DeepKeep. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Policy, AI Firewall.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Impart AI Logo
Impart AI

AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security

0
eXate APIgator Logo
eXate APIgator

API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox