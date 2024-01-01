@hapi/crumb 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CSRF crumb generation and validation for hapi. Crumb is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components. It works great on its own or with other frameworks. For tutorials, documentation, and support, visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal.