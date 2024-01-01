A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.
CSRF crumb generation and validation for hapi. Crumb is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components. It works great on its own or with other frameworks. For tutorials, documentation, and support, visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.
A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications