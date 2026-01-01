Escape GraphQL Armor
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
Escape GraphQL Armor
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
Escape GraphQL Armor Description
GraphQL Armor is an open source Node.js package that functions as middleware for JavaScript servers to add a security layer to GraphQL endpoints. The tool was developed by Escape in partnership with The Guild. The middleware implements common GraphQL security best practices by default and can be installed in approximately one minute. The installation is designed to be customizable according to specific requirements. GraphQL Armor is compatible with Apollo and Envelop server engines. The tool is positioned for small open source projects implementing basic security best practices, while Escape's GraphQL scanner is recommended for production-grade enterprise security requirements. The package is trusted by organizations in the GraphQL community including The Guild, The Hive, Apollo GraphQL, Neo4J, and ArangoDB.
Escape GraphQL Armor FAQ
Common questions about Escape GraphQL Armor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Escape GraphQL Armor is Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers developed by Escape Technologies. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Graphql.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership