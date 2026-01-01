Escape GraphQL Armor Description

GraphQL Armor is an open source Node.js package that functions as middleware for JavaScript servers to add a security layer to GraphQL endpoints. The tool was developed by Escape in partnership with The Guild. The middleware implements common GraphQL security best practices by default and can be installed in approximately one minute. The installation is designed to be customizable according to specific requirements. GraphQL Armor is compatible with Apollo and Envelop server engines. The tool is positioned for small open source projects implementing basic security best practices, while Escape's GraphQL scanner is recommended for production-grade enterprise security requirements. The package is trusted by organizations in the GraphQL community including The Guild, The Hive, Apollo GraphQL, Neo4J, and ArangoDB.