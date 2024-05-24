Salt Security Salt Collect
Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure
Salt Security Salt Collect
Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure
Salt Security Salt Collect Description
Salt Security Salt Collect is an API security tool that continuously ingests and analyzes real API traffic to identify security issues and behavioral patterns. The product uses downloadable collectors to monitor API operations in runtime environments. The tool performs runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions to build contextual understanding of API behavior. It detects misconfigurations and drift from expected API operations, traces sensitive data as it moves through APIs, and provides real-time insights into behavioral anomalies. Salt Collect addresses OWASP API Top 10 risks by analyzing actual API usage patterns rather than relying on static schemas or snapshots. The product supports data classification and compliance mapping by monitoring what data APIs access and transmit. It establishes behavioral baselines that can be used for both security monitoring and operational purposes. The tool focuses on identifying issues that traditional security scanners may miss, such as authentication flaws and subtle behavior changes that occur as APIs evolve. By analyzing real traffic patterns, it provides visibility into who uses APIs, what they access, and what errors or anomalies occur during operation.
Salt Security Salt Collect FAQ
Common questions about Salt Security Salt Collect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Salt Security Salt Collect is Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure developed by Salt Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with OWASP, Misconfiguration.
ALTERNATIVES
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox