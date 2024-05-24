Salt Security Salt Collect Description

Salt Security Salt Collect is an API security tool that continuously ingests and analyzes real API traffic to identify security issues and behavioral patterns. The product uses downloadable collectors to monitor API operations in runtime environments. The tool performs runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions to build contextual understanding of API behavior. It detects misconfigurations and drift from expected API operations, traces sensitive data as it moves through APIs, and provides real-time insights into behavioral anomalies. Salt Collect addresses OWASP API Top 10 risks by analyzing actual API usage patterns rather than relying on static schemas or snapshots. The product supports data classification and compliance mapping by monitoring what data APIs access and transmit. It establishes behavioral baselines that can be used for both security monitoring and operational purposes. The tool focuses on identifying issues that traditional security scanners may miss, such as authentication flaws and subtle behavior changes that occur as APIs evolve. By analyzing real traffic patterns, it provides visibility into who uses APIs, what they access, and what errors or anomalies occur during operation.