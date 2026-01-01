Mend API Security Logo

Mend API Security is a component of the Mend AI Native AppSec Platform that provides security capabilities for APIs. The product is part of a broader application security suite that includes multiple security testing and analysis capabilities. The platform integrates API security alongside other application security functions including SAST (Static Application Security Testing), DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing), SCA (Software Composition Analysis), and container security. The API security module appears to work within the context of Mend's unified platform approach to application security. Mend API Security operates as part of the company's expanded AppSec coverage offerings, which also include EOL (End of Life) support and dynamic testing capabilities. The product is designed to fit into development workflows through repository integration and provides scalability features for enterprise environments. The solution is positioned within Mend's broader security ecosystem that addresses various aspects of application security including AI-powered application security, code scanning, open source security, dependency management, and software supply chain security. The platform offers reachability analysis capabilities to help prioritize security findings.

Mend API Security is API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform developed by Mend.io. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Cloud Security.

