Imperva Advanced Bot Protection Logo

Imperva Advanced Bot Protection

Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Imperva Advanced Bot Protection Description

Imperva Advanced Bot Protection is a bot management solution that protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats. The product addresses all OWASP 21 Automated Threats and uses a multi-layered detection approach that analyzes over 700 dimensions to distinguish between human, good bot, and bad bot traffic. The solution combines multiple detection techniques including direct client interrogation, behavior analysis, machine learning, connection characteristics analysis, and threat intelligence feeds. Detection capabilities are validated through rigorous testing against historical data and hundreds of browsers, with post-deployment feedback loops to minimize false positives and negatives. The platform provides real-time monitoring and customizable dashboards that allow organizations to analyze trending data across applications or by specific paths and rules. Users can create custom reports using hundreds of unique dimensions to meet organizational requirements. The solution offers granular controls and configuration options that enable real-time response to evolving bot evasion techniques. Advanced Bot Protection includes real-time testing tools in production environments to validate configurations and bot-blocking effectiveness. The product aims to mitigate various bot-related business problems including automated fraud, fake user interactions, layer 7 DDoS attacks, and unnecessary infrastructure costs. Organizations receive access to bot analyst expertise for setup, ongoing reviews, policy tuning, and alerting.

Imperva Advanced Bot Protection FAQ

Common questions about Imperva Advanced Bot Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Imperva Advanced Bot Protection is Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats developed by Imperva. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Behavioral Analysis, Bot Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →