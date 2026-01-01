Imperva Advanced Bot Protection Description

Imperva Advanced Bot Protection is a bot management solution that protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats. The product addresses all OWASP 21 Automated Threats and uses a multi-layered detection approach that analyzes over 700 dimensions to distinguish between human, good bot, and bad bot traffic. The solution combines multiple detection techniques including direct client interrogation, behavior analysis, machine learning, connection characteristics analysis, and threat intelligence feeds. Detection capabilities are validated through rigorous testing against historical data and hundreds of browsers, with post-deployment feedback loops to minimize false positives and negatives. The platform provides real-time monitoring and customizable dashboards that allow organizations to analyze trending data across applications or by specific paths and rules. Users can create custom reports using hundreds of unique dimensions to meet organizational requirements. The solution offers granular controls and configuration options that enable real-time response to evolving bot evasion techniques. Advanced Bot Protection includes real-time testing tools in production environments to validate configurations and bot-blocking effectiveness. The product aims to mitigate various bot-related business problems including automated fraud, fake user interactions, layer 7 DDoS attacks, and unnecessary infrastructure costs. Organizations receive access to bot analyst expertise for setup, ongoing reviews, policy tuning, and alerting.