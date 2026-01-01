Imperva Advanced Bot Protection
Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats
Imperva Advanced Bot Protection
Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats
Imperva Advanced Bot Protection Description
Imperva Advanced Bot Protection is a bot management solution that protects websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats. The product addresses all OWASP 21 Automated Threats and uses a multi-layered detection approach that analyzes over 700 dimensions to distinguish between human, good bot, and bad bot traffic. The solution combines multiple detection techniques including direct client interrogation, behavior analysis, machine learning, connection characteristics analysis, and threat intelligence feeds. Detection capabilities are validated through rigorous testing against historical data and hundreds of browsers, with post-deployment feedback loops to minimize false positives and negatives. The platform provides real-time monitoring and customizable dashboards that allow organizations to analyze trending data across applications or by specific paths and rules. Users can create custom reports using hundreds of unique dimensions to meet organizational requirements. The solution offers granular controls and configuration options that enable real-time response to evolving bot evasion techniques. Advanced Bot Protection includes real-time testing tools in production environments to validate configurations and bot-blocking effectiveness. The product aims to mitigate various bot-related business problems including automated fraud, fake user interactions, layer 7 DDoS attacks, and unnecessary infrastructure costs. Organizations receive access to bot analyst expertise for setup, ongoing reviews, policy tuning, and alerting.
Imperva Advanced Bot Protection FAQ
Common questions about Imperva Advanced Bot Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Imperva Advanced Bot Protection is Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats developed by Imperva. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Behavioral Analysis, Bot Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership