Acunetix API Security Testing Description

Acunetix API Security Testing is a vulnerability scanning solution designed to discover, test, and secure API endpoints across web applications. The tool addresses the security challenges posed by APIs in service-oriented architectures and microservices environments. The product includes capabilities for discovering hidden and undocumented APIs that traditional crawlers cannot access, utilizing server-side insights from an IAST sensor. It supports vulnerability scanning for three major API formats: REST, SOAP, and GraphQL. The solution performs in-depth security checks on API endpoints to identify exploitable vulnerabilities. It supports importing API definitions and combines this with automated discovery to enable comprehensive testing coverage. The tool includes authenticated scanning capabilities to test production APIs that require authentication. Acunetix integrates with development tools to embed API security testing into software development lifecycles. The continuous scanning process allows for automated testing and retesting of API endpoints to identify vulnerabilities before they reach production environments. The platform provides vulnerability detection using security checks and delivers results for prioritization and remediation. It addresses the expanded attack surface created by APIs in modern web applications and helps organizations maintain security across their API infrastructure.