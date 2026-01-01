42Crunch API Security Testing Description

42Crunch API Security Testing provides static and dynamic testing capabilities for APIs throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform consists of two primary components: API Security Audit and API Conformance & Security Scan. API Security Audit performs static analysis of OpenAPI (Swagger) definition files to identify security issues in the API contract. It automatically scores the OpenAPI contract and generates reports capturing vulnerabilities aligned with the OWASP API Security Top 10, including mass assignment, data/exception leakage, weak authentication schemes, injection vulnerabilities, and lack of resource control. API Conformance & Security Scan provides dynamic runtime testing by simulating real API traffic with randomly generated requests and parameters. This tests the API's behavior under real-world conditions and validates conformance to the audited OpenAPI contract. The platform integrates into developer IDEs and CI/CD pipelines to enable a "shift left" approach to API security testing. It leverages the declarative nature of OpenAPI specifications to enable preemptive security testing early in the SDLC. The solution can be extended with API Protect for additional runtime protection capabilities.