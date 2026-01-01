Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting Description

Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting is a traffic control solution designed to protect web applications and APIs from abuse through configurable request rate limits. The product monitors incoming traffic and applies customizable thresholds based on parameters including URLs, API endpoints, status codes, request volume, and HTTP methods. The solution addresses multiple attack scenarios including Layer 7 DDoS attacks, brute force login attempts, and API traffic surges. It uses AI algorithms to dynamically adjust rate limits based on observed traffic patterns and behavior. When rate limits are exceeded, the system can trigger various responses including CAPTCHA challenges, HTTP error codes, timeouts, or complete blocking. The platform provides granular control over request rates with flexible rule configuration for different scenarios. Users can set custom security policies tailored to specific application requirements. Real-time monitoring capabilities offer visibility into traffic flow, blocked malicious attempts, and requests reaching servers. The product includes a user interface for managing rate limiting configurations and analyzing traffic data. It operates as part of an enterprise security platform with transparent pricing that does not charge additional fees during traffic spikes or enumeration attacks. The solution is positioned to prevent server overload and maintain application availability during abnormal traffic conditions.