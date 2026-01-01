Fastly API Security Description

Fastly API Security is a platform that provides visibility and protection for APIs across the Fastly Edge network. The product automatically discovers public-facing APIs and detects new, updated, and unintentional API calls within the edge infrastructure. The platform addresses API security challenges including API discovery, lifecycle management, and abuse mitigation. It provides automated detection of API endpoints and maintains an inventory of the API landscape to help organizations understand what exists in their environment. Key capabilities include integration with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF for identifying and mitigating vulnerable or unwanted API traffic through targeted rules and actions. The platform includes DDoS protection specifically designed to detect and stop API-focused attacks. Bot management functionality identifies and mitigates unwanted API calls from bots and crawlers. The product offers edge rate limiting to control malicious and anomalous high-volume requests while allowing legitimate traffic. It provides GraphQL inspection capabilities through the Next-Gen WAF, enabling parsing of GraphQL requests for visibility and protection against GraphQL-specific attacks. Fastly API Security aims to provide transparency across the API lifecycle and facilitate collaboration between platform and security teams through shared data sets and contextual information for decision making.