Fastly API Security
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
Fastly API Security
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
Fastly API Security Description
Fastly API Security is a platform that provides visibility and protection for APIs across the Fastly Edge network. The product automatically discovers public-facing APIs and detects new, updated, and unintentional API calls within the edge infrastructure. The platform addresses API security challenges including API discovery, lifecycle management, and abuse mitigation. It provides automated detection of API endpoints and maintains an inventory of the API landscape to help organizations understand what exists in their environment. Key capabilities include integration with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF for identifying and mitigating vulnerable or unwanted API traffic through targeted rules and actions. The platform includes DDoS protection specifically designed to detect and stop API-focused attacks. Bot management functionality identifies and mitigates unwanted API calls from bots and crawlers. The product offers edge rate limiting to control malicious and anomalous high-volume requests while allowing legitimate traffic. It provides GraphQL inspection capabilities through the Next-Gen WAF, enabling parsing of GraphQL requests for visibility and protection against GraphQL-specific attacks. Fastly API Security aims to provide transparency across the API lifecycle and facilitate collaboration between platform and security teams through shared data sets and contextual information for decision making.
Fastly API Security FAQ
Common questions about Fastly API Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fastly API Security is API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge developed by Fastly. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Attack Detection, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership