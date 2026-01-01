ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool
API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool
API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool Description
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is an API security testing solution that performs penetration testing on APIs to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The tool tests APIs using attack methodologies to uncover business logic flaws that may not be detected by surface-level scans. The tool is designed for AI-native applications and supports importing API specifications from multiple sources and formats. It enables security teams to test APIs for vulnerabilities, validate configurations, and identify security issues that could be exploited by attackers. The platform aims to help organizations remediate API security issues, achieve compliance requirements, and scale API security testing across their infrastructure. The tool provides testing capabilities without requiring changes to existing development workflows. ZeroThreat offers a free scanning option that does not require credit card information for initial testing.
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool FAQ
Common questions about ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws developed by ZeroThreat. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Application Security Training.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership