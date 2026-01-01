ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool Logo

ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool

API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool Description

ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is an API security testing solution that performs penetration testing on APIs to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The tool tests APIs using attack methodologies to uncover business logic flaws that may not be detected by surface-level scans. The tool is designed for AI-native applications and supports importing API specifications from multiple sources and formats. It enables security teams to test APIs for vulnerabilities, validate configurations, and identify security issues that could be exploited by attackers. The platform aims to help organizations remediate API security issues, achieve compliance requirements, and scale API security testing across their infrastructure. The tool provides testing capabilities without requiring changes to existing development workflows. ZeroThreat offers a free scanning option that does not require credit card information for initial testing.

ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool FAQ

Common questions about ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws developed by ZeroThreat. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Application Security Training.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →