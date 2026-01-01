ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool Description

ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is an API security testing solution that performs penetration testing on APIs to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The tool tests APIs using attack methodologies to uncover business logic flaws that may not be detected by surface-level scans. The tool is designed for AI-native applications and supports importing API specifications from multiple sources and formats. It enables security teams to test APIs for vulnerabilities, validate configurations, and identify security issues that could be exploited by attackers. The platform aims to help organizations remediate API security issues, achieve compliance requirements, and scale API security testing across their infrastructure. The tool provides testing capabilities without requiring changes to existing development workflows. ZeroThreat offers a free scanning option that does not require credit card information for initial testing.