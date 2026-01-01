Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) Description

Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a security solution that protects web applications and APIs from attacks across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The product blocks threats including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. The WAF uses managed rules created and tested by Imperva's Threat Research team, with daily updates and real-time updates for critical threats. The solution deploys in blocking mode from initial setup, with over 90% of customers using this configuration. Machine learning capabilities automatically identify attack patterns and correlate security events into incident narratives. The product offers three deployment options: Cloud WAF (SaaS-based with automated policy creation), WAF Gateway (for legacy on-premises applications), and Elastic WAF (for modern applications within deployment environments). The solution includes Attack Analytics that correlates security alerts and provides contextual information about incidents including attack origin, methods, and severity. Additional capabilities include automated deployment through Terraform provider, enterprise SSL certificate management with automated renewal and domain validation, and compliance features for GDPR, PII, and PCI DSS requirements. The platform provides logging, auditing, and access controls for regulatory adherence.