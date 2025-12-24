Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security Description

Prophaze is an application security platform that provides protection for web applications, APIs, mobile apps, and serverless architectures. The platform uses AI and machine learning for threat detection and automated rule generation through a self-learning rule engine. The solution includes a Web Application Firewall (WAF) delivered as a SaaS service, API security capabilities for backend APIs and service meshes, and Layer 7 DDoS protection using behavioral-based detection mechanisms. The platform offers bot mitigation technology to identify and block automated threats. Prophaze provides real-time threat monitoring with risk scoring and behavioral analysis through a centralized dashboard. The platform includes a global Content Delivery Network (CDN) for content delivery optimization. Security events are monitored across both cloud-based and on-premises deployments. The solution offers protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, zero-day exploits, site scraping, and misconfigurations. It includes free SSL certificate provisioning and automated security workflows that reduce the need for manual rule configuration. Deployment is designed for rapid implementation with a 15-minute go-live timeframe. The platform supports multiple industries including financial services, eCommerce, healthcare, aviation, gaming, education, and SaaS providers. Support includes a 15-minute response time service level.