Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security Logo

Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security

AI-based app & API security platform with WAF, DDoS protection, and bot mitigation

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security Description

Prophaze is an application security platform that provides protection for web applications, APIs, mobile apps, and serverless architectures. The platform uses AI and machine learning for threat detection and automated rule generation through a self-learning rule engine. The solution includes a Web Application Firewall (WAF) delivered as a SaaS service, API security capabilities for backend APIs and service meshes, and Layer 7 DDoS protection using behavioral-based detection mechanisms. The platform offers bot mitigation technology to identify and block automated threats. Prophaze provides real-time threat monitoring with risk scoring and behavioral analysis through a centralized dashboard. The platform includes a global Content Delivery Network (CDN) for content delivery optimization. Security events are monitored across both cloud-based and on-premises deployments. The solution offers protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, zero-day exploits, site scraping, and misconfigurations. It includes free SSL certificate provisioning and automated security workflows that reduce the need for manual rule configuration. Deployment is designed for rapid implementation with a 15-minute go-live timeframe. The platform supports multiple industries including financial services, eCommerce, healthcare, aviation, gaming, education, and SaaS providers. Support includes a 15-minute response time service level.

Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security FAQ

Common questions about Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security is AI-based app & API security platform with WAF, DDoS protection, and bot mitigation developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Behavioral Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →