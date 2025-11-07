DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall Logo

DAS Web Application Firewall (DAS-WAF) is a web application security product that protects websites, web applications, and web-based platforms from application-layer threats. The solution uses machine learning algorithms and threat intelligence to analyze web traffic and detect both known and zero-day attacks. The product defends against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), webshell uploads, directory traversals, and backdoors. It also protects against bot attacks, automated attacks, cookie attacks, and prevents sensitive information leakage such as web application installation directories and server version information. DAS-WAF combines multiple security engines including a foundational security engine, intelligent semantic analysis engine, machine learning engine, and behavior analysis engine. The semantic analysis and machine learning capabilities enable the system to create real-time custom strategies and defend against unknown attacks and zero-day threats. The solution is available in both hardware and software forms and supports multiple deployment modes including transparent proxy, reverse proxy, routing, bypass monitoring, and embedded options. It supports dual-protocol IPv4 and IPv6 stacks across various deployment modes and provides IPv6 management capabilities. DAS-WAF offers centralized management functionality that enables unified configuration, monitoring, and maintenance of WAF nodes across different regions or clusters. This centralized approach simplifies configuration distribution and enables centralized log collection and analysis.

