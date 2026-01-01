Cequence API Security Description

Cequence API Security is a platform that discovers, monitors, and tests APIs to assess risks related to compliance, governance, data loss, and business disruption. The platform provides comprehensive API discovery capabilities for internal, external, and third-party APIs through both inside-out and outside-in approaches. The solution automatically identifies documented, undocumented, third-party, and shadow APIs to create a runtime API catalog. It assesses risks related to access control, sensitive data leakage, and compliance with published API specifications. The platform can automatically generate API specifications when they are not available. Cequence uses ML-based rules to identify and mask sensitive data with predefined and customizable data patterns. It supports worldwide sensitive data patterns, enabling differentiation between various regional identification formats. The platform includes integrated API security testing capabilities that enable teams to test APIs in both pre-production and runtime environments. Test plans can be automatically generated from Postman collections or API specifications. The solution supports CI/CD pipelines, IDEs, and stand-alone testing. The Flow Graph feature visualizes API interactions, dependencies, and information flows throughout the API infrastructure. It helps identify internal and third-party APIs, validate expected paths, and detect anomalies and security gaps. The platform provides protection against attacks through ML-powered threat detection and analytics. It integrates with third-party defensive solutions such as WAFs and API gateways. Native mitigation capabilities include blocking, logging, rate limiting, header injection, and deception.