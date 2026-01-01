Cequence API Security
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Cequence API Security
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Cequence API Security Description
Cequence API Security is a platform that discovers, monitors, and tests APIs to assess risks related to compliance, governance, data loss, and business disruption. The platform provides comprehensive API discovery capabilities for internal, external, and third-party APIs through both inside-out and outside-in approaches. The solution automatically identifies documented, undocumented, third-party, and shadow APIs to create a runtime API catalog. It assesses risks related to access control, sensitive data leakage, and compliance with published API specifications. The platform can automatically generate API specifications when they are not available. Cequence uses ML-based rules to identify and mask sensitive data with predefined and customizable data patterns. It supports worldwide sensitive data patterns, enabling differentiation between various regional identification formats. The platform includes integrated API security testing capabilities that enable teams to test APIs in both pre-production and runtime environments. Test plans can be automatically generated from Postman collections or API specifications. The solution supports CI/CD pipelines, IDEs, and stand-alone testing. The Flow Graph feature visualizes API interactions, dependencies, and information flows throughout the API infrastructure. It helps identify internal and third-party APIs, validate expected paths, and detect anomalies and security gaps. The platform provides protection against attacks through ML-powered threat detection and analytics. It integrates with third-party defensive solutions such as WAFs and API gateways. Native mitigation capabilities include blocking, logging, rate limiting, header injection, and deception.
Cequence API Security FAQ
Common questions about Cequence API Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cequence API Security is API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs developed by Cequence Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Bot Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership