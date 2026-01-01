Cequence API Security Logo

Cequence API Security

API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cequence API Security Description

Cequence API Security is a platform that discovers, monitors, and tests APIs to assess risks related to compliance, governance, data loss, and business disruption. The platform provides comprehensive API discovery capabilities for internal, external, and third-party APIs through both inside-out and outside-in approaches. The solution automatically identifies documented, undocumented, third-party, and shadow APIs to create a runtime API catalog. It assesses risks related to access control, sensitive data leakage, and compliance with published API specifications. The platform can automatically generate API specifications when they are not available. Cequence uses ML-based rules to identify and mask sensitive data with predefined and customizable data patterns. It supports worldwide sensitive data patterns, enabling differentiation between various regional identification formats. The platform includes integrated API security testing capabilities that enable teams to test APIs in both pre-production and runtime environments. Test plans can be automatically generated from Postman collections or API specifications. The solution supports CI/CD pipelines, IDEs, and stand-alone testing. The Flow Graph feature visualizes API interactions, dependencies, and information flows throughout the API infrastructure. It helps identify internal and third-party APIs, validate expected paths, and detect anomalies and security gaps. The platform provides protection against attacks through ML-powered threat detection and analytics. It integrates with third-party defensive solutions such as WAFs and API gateways. Native mitigation capabilities include blocking, logging, rate limiting, header injection, and deception.

Cequence API Security FAQ

Common questions about Cequence API Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cequence API Security is API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs developed by Cequence Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Bot Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →