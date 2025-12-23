Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker Description

Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker is an API security testing platform that uses AI-powered bots to perform continuous security assessments. The platform conducts automated penetration testing based on OWASP Top 10 API risks, analyzing API requests and responses to identify technical and logical vulnerabilities. The tool provides API attack surface mapping capabilities, creating an inventory of API landscapes including operations, dependencies, and data flows across endpoints. It performs breach simulations to test weakness exploitation scenarios in real-world attack conditions. Equixly offers continuous security testing that scans APIs regularly to detect flaws early in the development cycle. The platform examines sensitive data exposure across API endpoints and generates reports that track security risks and regulatory compliance requirements. The solution is designed to integrate into development workflows, enabling rapid remediation of identified vulnerabilities. It provides visibility into API security posture through classification of endpoints and assessment of data traversing the API infrastructure. The platform aims to reduce attack surface by identifying exposed sensitive data and security weaknesses before they can be exploited.