Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure Logo

Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure

by Pynt

AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Sensitive DataPii
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Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure Description

Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure is an API security solution that identifies and prevents data leaks across API environments. The tool uses AI-powered analysis to automatically detect sensitive business data including PII, credentials, API keys, and other confidential information exposed through APIs. The platform monitors API traffic from both live and recorded sources to map how sensitive data flows across endpoints. It performs security testing to identify misconfigurations and access control failures that could lead to data exposure. The tool analyzes API behavior to detect real-world risks and generates context-aware tests to uncover logic flaws. Pynt integrates into CI/CD pipelines and API testing frameworks to enable early detection of data leaks during development. It supports multiple testing sources including Postman, Selenium, and other frameworks. The platform can analyze recorded data from Burp XML and HAR browser recordings, and uses AI to generate synthetic traffic from Swagger specifications for contextual security testing. The solution includes LLM security scanning capabilities to prevent prompt injection and API misuse. It validates findings to reduce false positives by confirming exploit success using contextual API behavior. The platform generates detailed reports identifying exposed data types and security vulnerabilities across API endpoints.

Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure FAQ

Common questions about Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure is AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure developed by Pynt. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Sensitive Data, PII.

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