API security framework covering authentication, authorization, and protection

Application Security
Commercial
Escape TorchRelay is an API security framework that addresses multiple security stages in API protection. The product covers 18 distinct security stages organized as a relay race metaphor. The framework includes authentication verification at the entry point, authorization validation for resource access control, and data encryption during transmission. It implements rate limiting to prevent abuse, input validation to block malicious data, and activity logging for monitoring and auditing. Additional security controls include traffic throttling to prevent system overload, secure token management for API authentication, IP whitelisting for access restriction, and CORS policy enforcement. The framework incorporates firewall protection, OAuth protocol support for delegated access, and schema enforcement for data consistency. The product provides API discovery capabilities for continuous monitoring and threat detection, automatic redaction of sensitive information from logs, and regular security scanning for vulnerability identification. It includes compliance checking against legal and regulatory requirements, and penetration testing capabilities to identify security weaknesses through simulated attacks. The framework addresses the complete API security lifecycle from initial authentication through ongoing monitoring and testing.

Escape TorchRelay is API security framework covering authentication, authorization, and protection developed by Escape Technologies. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Authentication, Authorization.

