Levo Runtime Application Security Logo

Levo Runtime Application Security

Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Levo Runtime Application Security Description

Levo Runtime Application Security is a platform designed to provide security for API-first and AI-native applications. The product operates at runtime to address security challenges in dynamic application environments where traditional perimeter-based security approaches are insufficient. The platform captures authentication scopes, identities, and data flows across APIs and AI assets to provide context-rich security analysis. It creates a unified runtime graph that connects APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers to enable end-to-end governance of workflows, chains, and recursive calls. Levo integrates data from multiple sources including SAST/SCA tools, code repositories, logs, traffic, infrastructure, and Kubernetes environments. The platform processes this information to deliver security posture assessments, reproducible values, actionable findings, remediation actions, and AI-driven fixes. The product uses eBPF technology for data collection and is designed to integrate into CI/CD pipelines and runtime observability systems. It employs a data processing engine that captures, samples, and processes minimal data to maintain efficiency. Levo addresses security requirements for machine-to-machine traffic, API sprawl, API keys, agentic identities, and prompt/payload exploits that traditional code-centric defenses and edge filters may not adequately protect against.

Levo Runtime Application Security FAQ

Common questions about Levo Runtime Application Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Levo Runtime Application Security is Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection developed by Levo. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Application Security Training.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →