Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks

Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is a runtime application security solution that operates from within applications and APIs to detect and respond to attacks in production environments. The product embeds lightweight sensors into the application runtime environment to analyze behavior as code executes, enabling detection of malicious activity based on application behavior rather than signature matching. The solution provides real-time visibility into the application layer to identify attacks as they occur, including SQL injection, unsafe deserialization, command injection, and zero-day exploits. It delivers detailed alerts with contextual information such as exact lines of code, stack traces, and attack payloads. The platform includes inline blocking capabilities to stop attacks before exploitation occurs. ADR continuously monitors applications and libraries for vulnerabilities in production, providing insights into exploitability and enabling teams to add compensating controls and prioritize remediation. The solution includes guided runbooks with actionable steps for incident response and threat containment. The platform integrates with SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and CNAPP systems to deliver enriched alerts for security operations teams. It is powered by the Contrast Graph, which provides runtime intelligence and builds a unified security model across the application and API security ecosystem. The solution can be combined with Contrast Application Vulnerability Monitoring (AVM) for vulnerability prioritization and includes AI-powered auto-remediation capabilities through Contrast AI.

Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks developed by Contrast Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Attack Detection.

