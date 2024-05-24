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Impart AI

by Impart Security

AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
WafOwaspPolicy
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Impart AI Description

Impart AI is a runtime protection platform that uses AI to help security teams design and deploy defenses for web applications, APIs, and AI systems. The platform provides an AI-native workspace that combines conversational policy creation, automated testing, and specialized security assistants. The platform features three main capabilities: Vibe Coding workflows for conversational policy creation, specialized AI assistants for security tasks, and Impart Agent for orchestration. Users can describe security policies in natural language, and the system generates corresponding runtime rules. The platform automatically creates test cases to validate policy logic against traffic patterns and edge cases before deployment. Impart AI includes specialized assistants for different security functions: Rule Creation Assistant for drafting runtime rules covering OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities, Attack Surface Assistant for analyzing application exposure points, Tuning Assistant for adjusting false positives and negatives, and Coverage Assistant for validating protection coverage before audits. The platform integrates with development environments through MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server, allowing users to access Impart assistants from tools like Cursor and Claude. It provides runtime protection across WAF, API Security, and AI Runtime Defense within a unified workspace. Impart AI validates policies against safety constraints before production deployment and enables security teams to adapt to new attack patterns through iterative policy development.

Impart AI FAQ

Common questions about Impart AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Impart AI is AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security developed by Impart Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, OWASP, Policy.

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