Cequence AI Gateway Logo

Cequence AI Gateway

Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cequence AI Gateway Description

Cequence AI Gateway is a unified application protection platform that provides API security, bot management, and AI gateway capabilities. The platform offers API discovery for internal, external, and third-party APIs to assess the attack surface. It includes API security posture management for governance and regulatory compliance, along with API security testing to identify vulnerabilities and coding errors. The solution protects against various threats including BOLA attacks, business logic abuse, and sensitive data exposure. For bot management, it detects and mitigates automated threats through blocking, rate-limiting, header injection, or deception techniques. The platform addresses account takeover attacks, e-commerce bots, and content scraping. The AI Gateway component enables organizations to connect agentic AI to enterprise and SaaS applications using MCP (Model Context Protocol) enablement without coding requirements. It provides OAuth 2.0 IdP support, continuous monitoring, and separate pre-production and production modes. The platform uses network-based analysis with real-time behavioral fingerprinting to detect sophisticated attacks. It analyzes traffic patterns to identify anomalous, suspicious, and malicious transactions. The solution is available as a cloud-hosted SaaS platform with enterprise scalability and reliability.

Cequence AI Gateway FAQ

Common questions about Cequence AI Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cequence AI Gateway is Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection developed by Cequence Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Data Gateway, AI Security, API Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →