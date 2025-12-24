Cequence AI Gateway Description

Cequence AI Gateway is a unified application protection platform that provides API security, bot management, and AI gateway capabilities. The platform offers API discovery for internal, external, and third-party APIs to assess the attack surface. It includes API security posture management for governance and regulatory compliance, along with API security testing to identify vulnerabilities and coding errors. The solution protects against various threats including BOLA attacks, business logic abuse, and sensitive data exposure. For bot management, it detects and mitigates automated threats through blocking, rate-limiting, header injection, or deception techniques. The platform addresses account takeover attacks, e-commerce bots, and content scraping. The AI Gateway component enables organizations to connect agentic AI to enterprise and SaaS applications using MCP (Model Context Protocol) enablement without coding requirements. It provides OAuth 2.0 IdP support, continuous monitoring, and separate pre-production and production modes. The platform uses network-based analysis with real-time behavioral fingerprinting to detect sophisticated attacks. It analyzes traffic patterns to identify anomalous, suspicious, and malicious transactions. The solution is available as a cloud-hosted SaaS platform with enterprise scalability and reliability.