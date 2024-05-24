Salt Security Salt Connect
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
Salt Security Salt Connect
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
Salt Security Salt Connect Description
Salt Security Salt Connect is an API discovery and inventory solution that provides visibility across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. The tool addresses API sprawl by discovering and cataloging APIs across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises infrastructure. Salt Connect uses metadata, logs, and configurations to perform inside-out API discovery through cloud integrations. The solution deploys in minutes and provides immediate visibility without impacting production traffic. It creates a unified inventory that spans multiple clouds and regions. The tool identifies zombie and deprecated APIs that may pose security risks. It provides visibility into API ownership and security posture across the organization. Salt Connect helps organizations understand their complete API footprint, including APIs that may not be tracked through traditional methods. The solution supports centralized governance, asset discovery and rationalization, and cross-team inventory management use cases. It is designed to help organizations answer questions about total API count and sensitive data flows that are difficult to track in decentralized development environments with microservices architectures.
Salt Security Salt Connect FAQ
Common questions about Salt Security Salt Connect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Salt Security Salt Connect is API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments developed by Salt Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, GCP.
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